Palace stun Gunners

April 4 2022

Crystal Palace thumped Arsenal 3-0 in a London derby at Selhurst Park.

Palace went ahead after 16 minutes with Jean-Philippe Mateta's fourth goal of the season. Joachim Andersen headed Conor Gallagher's free-kick into the danger area and the striker nodded home from close range.

Eight minutes later, Andersen pinged the ball to Jordan Ayew and the Ghana man evaded two Arsenal defenders before firing past Aaron Ramsdale.

Eddie Nketiah hit the woodwork for the Gunners after the break but Palace made sure of the points with a third goal on 74 minutes.

Wilfried Zaha was hauled down inside the area and the Ivorian then stepped up to put away the resulting penalty kick.

Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate (Milivojevic 80), Schlupp, Gallagher, Zaha, Mateta (McArthur 68), Ayew (Edouard 76).

Not used: Butland, Ward, Tomkins, Eze, Hughes, Benteke.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Partey, Gabriel, Saka, Odegaard, Lacazette, Smith Rowe, Cedric (Nketiah 65), Tavares (Martinelli 46), Xhaka.

Not used: Leno, Holding, Lokonga, Elneny, Ogungbo, Swanson, Flores.

