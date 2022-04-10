Eagles edged out by Foxes

April 10 2022

Crystal Palace went down to a 2-1 defeat at Leicester City.

In a closely-matched encounter, it was Leicester who took the initiative by scoring first after 39 minutes through Ademola Lookman.

The hosts doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall fired high into the back of the net.

Palace had spurned some half chances but got back into the game after Youri Tielemans fouled Jordan Ayew in the penalty box.

Wilfried Zaha's spot kick was saved by Kasper Schmeichel but the Video Assistant Referee had spotted encroachment in the area by Foxes defender Caglar Soyuncu.

Zaha's retaken penalty was blocked again by Schmeichel, however the Ivory Coast attacker managed to head in the rebound for the 65th-minute goal.

Palace rallied for an equaliser but their seven-game unbeaten run eventually came to an end at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester: Schmeichel, Soyuncu, Amartey, Daka (Iheanacho 76), Justin, Mendy, Tielemans, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison (Castagne 86), Lookman (Barnes 76).

Not used: Jakupovic, Vestergaard, Fofana, Albrighton, Choudhury, Pereira.

Palace: Guaita, Mitchell (Ward 34), Andersen, Guehi, Clyne, Kouyate (McArthur 58), Schlupp, Gallagher (Eze 58), Zaha, Ayew, Mateta.

Not used: Butland, Kelly, Tomkins, Milivojevic, Benteke, Edouard.

