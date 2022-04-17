Palace defeated in cup semi-final

April 17 2022

Crystal Palace crashed out of the FA Cup semi-final after a 2-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Chances were limited in this Wembley encounter with Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy saving well from Cheikhou Kouyate in the first half.

Substitute and former Palace loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek put Chelsea ahead with a deflected shot after 65 minutes.

The Blues then took control of the game and made it 2-0 with a Mason Mount strike 14 from time.

Romelu Lukaku struck the post for Chelsea who reached their third successive FA Cup final.

Chelsea: Mendy, James, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Kovacic (Loftus-Cheek 25), Christensen (Silva 82), Mount (Ziyech 75), Jorginho (Kante 75), Werner, Havertz (Lukaku 75).

Not used: Kepa, Sarr, Niguez, Pulisic.

Palace: Butland, Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Ward, Schlupp (Benteke 72), Kouyate (Milivojevic 84), McArthur (Olise 72), Eze, Zaha, Mateta (Ayew 55).

Not used: Guaita, Clyne, Tomkins, Kelly, Edouard.

