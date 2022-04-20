Palace sunk by in-form Newcastle

April 20 2022
Crystal Palace were defeated 1-0 at Newcastle United.
The result in the North East gives Palace back-to-back league defeats for the first time since the turn of the year.
Days after their FA Cup semi-final exit to Chelsea, the Eagles were disappointing throughout the first half.
In-form Newcastle took a deserved lead on 32 minutes with a stunning finish by Almiron off Bruno Guimaraes' lofted pass.
Palace drastically improved after the break following substitutions made by manager Patrick Vieria.
Wilfried Zaha almost levelled matters but drove Odsonne Edouard's pass inches wide of the post.
The Eagles dominated the second half but could not score as Zaha curled an effort just over the bar at the death.
Newcastle: Dubravka, Schar, Joelinton, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin (Murphy 76), Targett, Krafth, Wood, Almiron (Willock 76), Burn, Bruno Guimaraes (Longstaff 90).
Not used: Darlow, Lascelles, Ritchie, Fernandez, Manquillo, Gayle.
Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate (McArthur 60), Schlupp, Gallagher (Mateta 60), Olise (Ayew 40), Edouard, Zaha.
Not used: Butland, Ward, Tomkins, Eze, Hughes, Benteke.
How did you get on in the Prediction League?
Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here
