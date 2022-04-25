Palace settle for point

April 25 2022

Crystal Palace played out a goalless draw at home to Leeds United.

Palace had the better of the chances in a scrappy Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park.

Jean-Philippe Mateta failed to get enough power on his dink over Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier early on.

Then the French forward could not get a clean connection on Jordan Ayew's cross from the right wing.

After the break, Palace went closer to finding the net in a bad-tempered clash as Wilfried Zaha had an effort held by Meslier.

Conor Gallagher hit a half-volley just over the bar, while Zaha had efforts blocked by the legs of Meslier.

Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Ward, McArthur, Gallagher, Eze (Schlupp 78), Ayew (Olise 67), Mateta (Benteke 84), Zaha.

Not used: Butland, Tomkins, Kouyate, Hughes, Edouard, Kelly.

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Raphinha, Llorente, Dallas, Rodrigo (Gelhardt 74), James (Greenwood 59), Harrison, Phillips, Klich (Koch 46).

Not used: Klaesson, Firpo, Stuijk, Bate, Cresswell, Kenneh.

2021/22 match reports

2021/22 results

2021/22 squad stats

Premier League table

How did you get on in the Prediction League?

Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here