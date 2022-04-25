Palace settle for point

April 25 2022
Crystal Palace played out a goalless draw at home to Leeds United.
Palace had the better of the chances in a scrappy Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park.
Jean-Philippe Mateta failed to get enough power on his dink over Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier early on.
Then the French forward could not get a clean connection on Jordan Ayew's cross from the right wing.
After the break, Palace went closer to finding the net in a bad-tempered clash as Wilfried Zaha had an effort held by Meslier.
Conor Gallagher hit a half-volley just over the bar, while Zaha had efforts blocked by the legs of Meslier.
Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Ward, McArthur, Gallagher, Eze (Schlupp 78), Ayew (Olise 67), Mateta (Benteke 84), Zaha.
Not used: Butland, Tomkins, Kouyate, Hughes, Edouard, Kelly.
Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Raphinha, Llorente, Dallas, Rodrigo (Gelhardt 74), James (Greenwood 59), Harrison, Phillips, Klich (Koch 46).
Not used: Klaesson, Firpo, Stuijk, Bate, Cresswell, Kenneh.
