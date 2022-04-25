You are here: Home > News > Palace settle for point
April 30 2022 11.48am

Palace settle for point

April 25 2022

Palace 0-0 Leeds

Palace 0-0 Leeds

Crystal Palace played out a goalless draw at home to Leeds United.

Palace had the better of the chances in a scrappy Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park.

Jean-Philippe Mateta failed to get enough power on his dink over Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier early on.

Then the French forward could not get a clean connection on Jordan Ayew's cross from the right wing.

After the break, Palace went closer to finding the net in a bad-tempered clash as Wilfried Zaha had an effort held by Meslier.

Conor Gallagher hit a half-volley just over the bar, while Zaha had efforts blocked by the legs of Meslier.

Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Ward, McArthur, Gallagher, Eze (Schlupp 78), Ayew (Olise 67), Mateta (Benteke 84), Zaha.

Not used: Butland, Tomkins, Kouyate, Hughes, Edouard, Kelly.

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Cooper, Raphinha, Llorente, Dallas, Rodrigo (Gelhardt 74), James (Greenwood 59), Harrison, Phillips, Klich (Koch 46).

Not used: Klaesson, Firpo, Stuijk, Bate, Cresswell, Kenneh.

2021/22 match reports

2021/22 results

2021/22 squad stats

Premier League table

How did you get on in the Prediction League?

Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here

Related Stories

Latest Headlines

Palace Talk Forum Latest

Harris and Blitzer, Chelsea
at 11.20am by Rudi Hedman

Palace v Leeds in Perth in July
at 11.19am by Skilly

Southampton Predictions
at 11.15am by Casual

Harris and Blitzer, Chelsea
at 11.11am by waddy

Seven years and going strong....
at 11.00am by Palace Old Geezer

Harris and Blitzer, Chelsea
at 10.58am by ASCPFC

You are here: Home > News > Palace settle for point