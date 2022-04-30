Palace net last-minute win

April 30 2022
Crystal Palace grabbed a last-gasp 2-1 victory away at Southampton.
Substitute Wilfried Zaha netted in stoppage time to boost Palace's hopes of a top-10 finish.
Oriol Romeu nodded Southampton into a ninth-minute lead from a James Ward-Prowse corner.
Palace scored a deserved equaliser on the hour mark when Eberechi Eze converted Nathaniel Clyne's cross for this first goal of the campaign.
Zaha then entered the fray and his smart turn and low shot went in off the post for his 13th goal of the season to hand Palace the win.
Southampton: Forster, Walker-Peters, Salisu, Bednarek, Perraud, Tella (Elyounoussi 80), Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Long (Broja 64), Adams (S Armstrong 64).
Not used: Caballero, Lyanco, A Armstrong, Djenepo, Smallbone, Valery.
Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Ward, Schlupp (Olise 74), McArthur, Gallagher, Eze (Hughes 84), Ayew, Mateta (Zaha 64).
Not used: Butland, Mitchell, Tomkins, Kouyate, Benteke, Edouard.
