Palace net last-minute win

April 30 2022

Crystal Palace grabbed a last-gasp 2-1 victory away at Southampton.

Substitute Wilfried Zaha netted in stoppage time to boost Palace's hopes of a top-10 finish.

Oriol Romeu nodded Southampton into a ninth-minute lead from a James Ward-Prowse corner.

Palace scored a deserved equaliser on the hour mark when Eberechi Eze converted Nathaniel Clyne's cross for this first goal of the campaign.

Zaha then entered the fray and his smart turn and low shot went in off the post for his 13th goal of the season to hand Palace the win.

Southampton: Forster, Walker-Peters, Salisu, Bednarek, Perraud, Tella (Elyounoussi 80), Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Long (Broja 64), Adams (S Armstrong 64).

Not used: Caballero, Lyanco, A Armstrong, Djenepo, Smallbone, Valery.

Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Ward, Schlupp (Olise 74), McArthur, Gallagher, Eze (Hughes 84), Ayew, Mateta (Zaha 64).

Not used: Butland, Mitchell, Tomkins, Kouyate, Benteke, Edouard.

2021/22 match reports

2021/22 results

2021/22 squad stats

Premier League table

How did you get on in the Prediction League?

Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here