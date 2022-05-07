Eagles relegate Hornets

May 7 2022

A Wilfried Zaha penalty in the first half was enough for Crystal Palace to send Watford down.

Patrick Vieira made a number of changes from the team which beat Southampton 2-1 last weekend. Jack Butland came in for the injured Vicente Guaita, Zaha and Michael Olise returned to the starting line up after being on the subs bench against the Saints, and Odsonne Édouard was prefered up top.

The Eagles took control of the game from the outset. Olise's early cross was met by the head of Marc Guehi, but his effort went over the bar. Olise himself also had a shot that went way over the bar.

On 31 minutes Palace were ahead. Eberechi Eze's cross struck the hand of Watford's fullback Hassane Kamara. Zaha converted the resulting spot kick with aplomb.

In the second half Odsonne Edouard came close to a brilliant solo goal, dancing his way into the box, before striking the post from a tight angle.

Kamara's misery was compounded on 69 minutes when he was sent off for a second bookable offence when he pushed Olise.

The visitors needed a win to keep their hopes of staying in the Premier League alive, and Palace ensured that they came no where near achieving their aim.

Palace: Butland, Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi (Mitchell, 73), Ward, Gallagher (Schlupp, 63), Hughes, Eze, Olise, Édouard, Zaha (Mateta, 83)

Subs not used: Milivojevic, Tomkins, Kouyaté, Ayew, Matthews, Benteke

Watford: Foster, Femenía, Cathcart, Samir (Troost-Ekong, 78), Kamara, Sissoko, Kayembe, Cleverley (Sema, 52), Sarr, King, Dennis (Masina, 73)

Subs not used: Ngakia, Etebo, Gosling, Bachmann, Kabasele, Kalu

2021/22 match reports

2021/22 squad stats

Premier League table

How did you get on in the Prediction League?

Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here