Palace grab away point

May 15 2022
Crystal Palace and Aston Villa shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Villa Park.
Patrick Vieira's men were on top for the majority of the game but had to make do with an away point.
Villa keeper Emiliano Martinez made two saves in the first half to deny Wilfried Zaha's rasper and a low effort from Nathaniel Clyne.
But the hosts took the lead against the run of play in the 69th minute when Ollie Watkins manhandled Marc Guehi to divert Lucas Digne's cross home.
Substitute Jeffrey Schlupp then cancelled it out nine minutes from time with one of his first touches by slotting in Guehi's knock-down.
The 11th-placed Eagles remain unbeaten in four matches and eye a top-10 finish with two fixtures to go.
Aston Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa (Chambers 50), Mings, Luiz, McGinn, Watkins, Nakamba (Ramsey 66), Ings (Buendia 71), Coutinho, Digne.
Not used: Olsen, Sanson, Traore, Young, Chukwuemeka, Iroegbunam.
Palace: Butland, Kouyate, Andersen, Guehi, Clyne, Gallagher, Milivojevic (Benteke 78), Eze (Schlupp 78), Mitchell, Zaha, Mateta (Edouard 71).
Not used: Guaita, Ward, Ayew, Hughes, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi.
