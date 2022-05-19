Palace throw away points

May 19 2022

Crystal Palace were defeated 3-2 away at Everton.

The Eagles were two goals up but allowed Everton to stage a dramatic second-half fightback to win it.

Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta gave Palace a 21st-minute lead when he headed in Eberechi Ezes free-kick for his seventh goal of the season.

The Londoners added another on 36 minutes through Jordan Ayew who bundled in a loose ball after the Everton defence failed to clear.

Palace went in at the break worthy of their lead after dominating the first half, but found the hosts a different proposition after the break.

On 54 minutes, Michael Keane fired home after Vitaliy Mykolenko's free-kick was headed back to him by Mason Holgate.

Then Richarlison made it 2-2 with 15 minutes left to get Frank Lampard's relegation battlers back into the game.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored an 85th-minute winner to ensure the Toffees' survival in the Premier League.

Everton: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Richarlison (Kenny 90), Calvert-Lewin, Doucoure, Iwobi, Mykolenko, Gomes (Dele 46), Coleman, Gordon (Gray 61).

Not used: Begovic, Allan, Godfrey, Davies, van de Beek, Welch.

Palace: Butland, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes (Milivojevic 57), Schlupp (Gallagher 73), Eze, Ayew, Mateta (Benteke 81), Zaha.

Not used: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Edouard, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi.

