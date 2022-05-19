Palace throw away points

May 19 2022
Crystal Palace were defeated 3-2 away at Everton.
The Eagles were two goals up but allowed Everton to stage a dramatic second-half fightback to win it.
Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta gave Palace a 21st-minute lead when he headed in Eberechi Ezes free-kick for his seventh goal of the season.
The Londoners added another on 36 minutes through Jordan Ayew who bundled in a loose ball after the Everton defence failed to clear.
Palace went in at the break worthy of their lead after dominating the first half, but found the hosts a different proposition after the break.
On 54 minutes, Michael Keane fired home after Vitaliy Mykolenko's free-kick was headed back to him by Mason Holgate.
Then Richarlison made it 2-2 with 15 minutes left to get Frank Lampard's relegation battlers back into the game.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored an 85th-minute winner to ensure the Toffees' survival in the Premier League.
Everton: Pickford, Holgate, Keane, Richarlison (Kenny 90), Calvert-Lewin, Doucoure, Iwobi, Mykolenko, Gomes (Dele 46), Coleman, Gordon (Gray 61).
Not used: Begovic, Allan, Godfrey, Davies, van de Beek, Welch.
Palace: Butland, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes (Milivojevic 57), Schlupp (Gallagher 73), Eze, Ayew, Mateta (Benteke 81), Zaha.
Not used: Guaita, Ward, Kouyate, Edouard, Kelly, Rak-Sakyi.
How did you get on in the Prediction League?
Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here
Vieira tonight
at 12.56pm by Spiderman
Vieira tonight
at 12.56pm by Dubai Eagle
Squad apprasial
at 12.54pm by Lanzo-Ad
Vieira tonight
at 12.39pm by Palace Old Geezer
Vieira tonight
at 12.38pm by taylors lovechild
Vieira tonight
at 12.23pm by ASCPFC
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2021 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.