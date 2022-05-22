Eagles finish season on a high

May 22 2022

Crystal Palace ended their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win at home to Manchester United.

Both keepers were tested in the opening period, with Palace's Vicente Guaita denying Edinson Cavani and Hannibal Mejbri.

While United stopper David de Gea had to be alert to make saves from Wilfried Zaha and Jeffrey Schlupp.

Zaha scored what proved to be the winning goal against his former side eight minutes before half-time.

The attacker latched onto a through ball and turned Diogo Dalot before firing a low finish into the corner.

Palace did not look like letting their lead slip after capitulating in the defeat against Everton on Thursday night.

They finished the season in 12th place with a positive goal difference in the top flight for the first time since 1991.

Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Ward, Mitchell, Gallagher 7, Hughes 7 (McArthur 83), Schlupp, Rak-Sakyi (Kouyate 67), Zaha 8, Edouard (Eze 78).

Not used: Butland, Milivojevic, Ayew, Mateta, Benteke, Kelly.

Man Utd: De Gea, Dalot (Garnacho 79), Lindelof, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred (Shoretire 75), Elanga, Fernandes, Mejbri (Mata 62), Cavani.

Not used: Heaton, Bailly, Jones, Varane, Savage, Fernandez.

2021/22 match reports

2021/22 results

2021/22 squad stats

Premier League table

How did you get on in the Prediction League?

Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here