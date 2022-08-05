Eagles lose out in Premier League opener

August 5 2022
A goal in each half was enough for Arsenal to defeat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the opening game of the Premier League season.
Palace boss Patrick Vieira started new signing Cheick Doucoure in central midfield alongside Eberechi Eze and Jeffrey Schlupp. Odsonne Edouard was prefered up top with Jean-Philippe Mateta settling for a place on the bench.
For the first 20 minutes Palace struggled to contain Arsenal's forward play with new signings Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko causing the Eagles problems.
Gabriel Martinelli had a huge chance early on for the Gunners, but put his shot wide of the goal. However the Brazilian put the away side 1-0 up on 20 minutes when Zinchenko was left un-marked on a corner, and he headed the ball towards the danger area, and Martinelli reacted quickest to nod in past Vicente Guaita.
Despite the pressure from Arsenal, Palace had their chances in the remaining minutes of the first half to equalise, most noteably from Edouard who's header was excellently saved by Gunners keeper Aaron Ramsdale.
In the second half Palace piled on the pressure for an equaliser, and Eze had an amazing chance when he was put through 1-on-1 with Ramsdale by Wilfried Zaha but his shot was blocked.
Against the run of play, and with only five minutes remaining Arsenal doubled their lead, when Bukayo Saka's cross was deflected into the goal by Marc Guehi.
Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré (Milivojevic, 75), Schlupp (Hughes, 86), Ayew, Eze (Ebiowei, 86), Zaha, Édouard (Mateta, 58)
Subs not used: Johnstone, Ward, Richards, Riedewald, Plange
Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko (Tierney, 83), Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Ødegaard (Sambi Lokonga, 90), Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus (Nketiah, 83)
Subs not used: Holding, Cédric Soares, Pépé, Nelson, Elneny, Turner
