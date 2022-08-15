Eagles make their point at Liverpool

August 15 2022
Crystal Palace drew 1-1 away to 10-man Liverpool at Anfield.
Patrick Vieira's side spent much of this Premier League match out of possession but returned to South London with an important point.
Wilfried Zaha made a clinical finish on the counter attack off Eberechi Eze's assist to give the Eagles a 32nd-minute lead.
The Reds went down to 10 men after summer signing Darwin Nunez was sent off in the 57th minute for a headbutt on Joachim Andersen.
However four minutes later, Luis Diaz rescued a point for Liverpool with an excellent run and finish past Vicente Guaita.
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
at 1.18pm by kennybrowns leftfoot
Zaha CF or W
at 1.14pm by rollercoaster
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
at 1.06pm by djmikeyp
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
at 1.00pm by midlandspalace
Andersen, get his name right
at 12.58pm by ambrose7
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
at 12.56pm by Uphill
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2022 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.