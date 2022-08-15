Eagles make their point at Liverpool

August 15 2022

Crystal Palace drew 1-1 away to 10-man Liverpool at Anfield.

Patrick Vieira's side spent much of this Premier League match out of possession but returned to South London with an important point.

Wilfried Zaha made a clinical finish on the counter attack off Eberechi Eze's assist to give the Eagles a 32nd-minute lead.

The Reds went down to 10 men after summer signing Darwin Nunez was sent off in the 57th minute for a headbutt on Joachim Andersen.

However four minutes later, Luis Diaz rescued a point for Liverpool with an excellent run and finish past Vicente Guaita.