You are here: Home > News > Palace advance past Oxford
August 24 2022 4.56am

Palace advance past Oxford

August 23 2022

Oxford 0-2 Palace

Oxford 0-2 Palace

Crystal Palace moved into the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win at Oxford United.

Patrick Vieira makes nine changes for this tie, giving debuts to Kaden Rodney, Sam Johnstone and Killian Phillips.

Palace struggled to break down the League One outfit in the first half, with Odsonne Edouard going closest to scoring with a header.

They finally saw a way though in the 71st minute after second-half substitute Jeffrey Schlupp set up Edouard to convert past Oxford keeper Edward McGinty.

Luka Milivojevic made sure of the win with a 90th-minute penalty after Jordan Ayew was fouled in the area.

2022/23 match reports

2022/23 results

2022/23 squad stats

Premier League table

Related Stories

Latest Headlines

Palace Talk Forum Latest

Edouard
at 4.52am by sprites

Season tickets Villa
at 1.02am by Paaalaaace

Season tickets Villa
at 12.58am by Paaalaaace

The Actual Team for Oxford
at 12.37am by pssguy

Man City predictions.
at 11.43pm by collier row eagle

The Actual Team for Oxford
at 11.29pm by Eaglecoops

You are here: Home > News > Palace advance past Oxford