Palace advance past Oxford

August 23 2022

Crystal Palace moved into the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win at Oxford United.

Patrick Vieira makes nine changes for this tie, giving debuts to Kaden Rodney, Sam Johnstone and Killian Phillips.

Palace struggled to break down the League One outfit in the first half, with Odsonne Edouard going closest to scoring with a header.

They finally saw a way though in the 71st minute after second-half substitute Jeffrey Schlupp set up Edouard to convert past Oxford keeper Edward McGinty.

Luka Milivojevic made sure of the win with a 90th-minute penalty after Jordan Ayew was fouled in the area.

