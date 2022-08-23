Palace advance past Oxford

August 23 2022
Crystal Palace moved into the third round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 win at Oxford United.
Patrick Vieira makes nine changes for this tie, giving debuts to Kaden Rodney, Sam Johnstone and Killian Phillips.
Palace struggled to break down the League One outfit in the first half, with Odsonne Edouard going closest to scoring with a header.
They finally saw a way though in the 71st minute after second-half substitute Jeffrey Schlupp set up Edouard to convert past Oxford keeper Edward McGinty.
Luka Milivojevic made sure of the win with a 90th-minute penalty after Jordan Ayew was fouled in the area.
Edouard
at 4.52am by sprites
Season tickets Villa
at 1.02am by Paaalaaace
Season tickets Villa
at 12.58am by Paaalaaace
The Actual Team for Oxford
at 12.37am by pssguy
Man City predictions.
at 11.43pm by collier row eagle
The Actual Team for Oxford
at 11.29pm by Eaglecoops
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2022 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.