Palace defeated by City

Despite being 2-0 up at half time, Crystal Palace were defeated 4-2 by Manchester City at the Eithad Stadium.
Patrick Vieira was forced into a change to the starting lineup, as Wilfried Zaha picked up a knock during the 3-1 win over Aston Villa. Opting for a 5-4-1 formation, Nathaniel Clyne came into the side, with Joel Ward moving into a centre back position.
The Eagles had a dream start when a corner from Eberechi Eze came off two City defenders, and crept past Ederson, to put the visitors 1-0 up.
Despite a lot of City pressure, Palace doubled their lead in the 21st minute when another Eze corner was met by a powerful header from Joachim Andersen.
Unfortunately the second half was a very different affair. City got their first goal when Bernardo Silva went on a run and his shot was deflected past Vicente Guaita in the Palace goal.
Then the game became the Erling Haaland show as he hit a hat trick to put the game beyond Palace. His first was a header from Phil Foden's cross, then on 70 minutes he steered the ball into the net at the far post, after a wayward shot from John Stones.
He completed his hattrick on 81 minutes when he raced through on goal from a pass by Ilkay Gundogan, and evaded the challenge of Ward to slot the ball home.
Overall a disappointing end to a game which was looking so promising at half time.
Palace: Guaita, Clyne (Olise, 74), Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell (Richards, 57), Ayew (Mateta, 74), Doucouré, Schlupp, Eze, Édouard (Hughes, 67)
Man City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Cancelo (Gündogan, 61), De Bruyne (Palmer, 89), Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez (Álvarez, 61), Haaland (Gómez, 84), Foden
