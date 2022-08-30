Palace stung by late Bees equaliser

August 30 2022

Crystal Palace were denied a second Premier League win of the season by a late Brentford goal.

Patrick Vieira opted for Michael Olise in attack, and Wilfried Zaha made a welcome return after a couple of games out with a knee injury.

Palace started the match in a sluggish manner with Brentford looking dangerous in the first 10 minutes. The Eagles started to test the Bees' defense after that - Jeffrey Schlupp and Olise fired shots straight at David Raya in the Brentford goal.

After the break, Olise almost put the home side ahead with an excellent curling effort, but it struck the outside of the post.

Ivan Toney had a good chance for the visitors after a clever free kick from Mathias Jensen, set him up for a close range volley, but he didn't take advantage.

On 59 minutes the Eagles took the lead. Zaha picked the ball up from a pass by Cheick Doucoure, and curled a brilliant shot into the far right hand corner of the net.

Vieira opted to switch the formation in the final 15 minutes, moving to a back five, however the attempt to hold on the lead proved costly when substitute Yoane Wissa evaded the Palace defence to nod home an equaliser in the 88th minute.

Palace almost lost the game at the death when Ben Mees header into the ground from a corner bounced into the turf and back off the frame of the goal.

STOP THAT, WILF! ????



Wilfried Zaha's opener against Brentford was simply amazing ???? pic.twitter.com/G3v6zOaONf — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 30, 2022

🗣 "As soon as we went in the lead we just start to defend, I don't see why we do that"



Wilfried Zaha believes Crystal Palace could have done more to put pressure on Brentford after they took the lead 💭



🎙 @TheQuirkmeister pic.twitter.com/oO4jdhzkKd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 30, 2022

Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Ward, Doucouré, Olise (Mitchell, 80), Schlupp (Milivojevic, 76), Eze (Ayew, 76), Zaha, Mateta (Édouard, 54)

Brentford: Raya, Hickey (Ghoddos, 79), M Jorgensen, Mee, Henry, Baptiste (Damsgaard, 68), Janelt, Jensen (Wissa, 79), Mbeumo (Onyeka, 68), Toney, Lewis-Potter (Dasilva, 68)

