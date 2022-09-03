Palace make their point

September 3 2022

Crystal Palace drew 0-0 away at Newcastle United.

Patrick Vieira's side rode their luck for much of the game but also had their own opportunities to snatch the win.

Alexander Isak wasted a chance for the hosts when through on goal, while Miguel Almiron struck the post with a deflected shot.

Meanwhile, Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta drew a smart save from Newcastle keeper Nick Pope.

The Magpies had a 'goal' ruled out by the video assistant referee after it appeared that Joe Willock had fouled Vicente Guaita as Tyrick Mitchell diverted the ball into his own net.

Referee Michael Salisbury overturned his original decision after consulting with the monitor on the touchline.

Substitute Odsonne Edouard could have grabbed a winner for the Eagles but his effort was kept out by Pope's legs.

2022/23 match reports

2022/23 results

2022/23 squad stats

Premier League table

How did you get on in the Prediction League?

Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here