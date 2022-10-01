Palace lose it late

October 1 2022
Crystal Palace conceded a last-minute goal to lose 2-1 at home to Chelsea.
Former Palace loan star Conor Gallagher came off the bench to grab a dramatic winner for the Blues.
The Eagles took the lead after just seven minutes when Odsonne Edouard poked in Jordan Ayew's cross from the right.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then levelled the scores in the 38th minute with a neat turn and half-volley finish.
In the aftermath, Nathaniel Clyne had to be stretchered off after suffering a serious-looking injury.
In the second half, Palace felt Thiago Silva should have been shown a red card for a deliberate handball which denied Jordan Ayew a possible goalscoring chance.
Referee Chris Kavanagh gave Silva just a yellow card, which was upheld following a check by VAR.
As the game was heading for a draw, up popped Gallagher to break Palace hearts with a superb curling finish to win it for his side.
