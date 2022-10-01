Palace lose it late

October 1 2022

Crystal Palace conceded a last-minute goal to lose 2-1 at home to Chelsea.

Former Palace loan star Conor Gallagher came off the bench to grab a dramatic winner for the Blues.

The Eagles took the lead after just seven minutes when Odsonne Edouard poked in Jordan Ayew's cross from the right.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then levelled the scores in the 38th minute with a neat turn and half-volley finish.

In the aftermath, Nathaniel Clyne had to be stretchered off after suffering a serious-looking injury.

In the second half, Palace felt Thiago Silva should have been shown a red card for a deliberate handball which denied Jordan Ayew a possible goalscoring chance.

Referee Chris Kavanagh gave Silva just a yellow card, which was upheld following a check by VAR.

As the game was heading for a draw, up popped Gallagher to break Palace hearts with a superb curling finish to win it for his side.

