Palace return to winning ways

October 9 2022
Crystal Palace secured a much-needed victory with a 2-1 success at home to Leeds United.
The Eagles went into the fixture just one point above the drop zone after winning one of their first seven league games.
They eventually took all three points after getting off to a bad start when Leeds took a 10th-minute lead.
Pascal Struijk fired in after Brenden Aaronson struck the post following nice work inside the area.
Odsonne Edouard equalised after 24 minutes with a far-post header off Michael Olise's free-kick on the right.
Eberechi Eze popped up with a 76th-minute goal by running across the edge of the box before rifling a low shot home.
