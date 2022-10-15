Palace in stalemate at Leicester

October 15 2022

Crystal Palace drew 0-0 in the Premier League at Leicester City.

Palace endured a second successive goalless draw on their travels, and in this game, lacked a killer instinct in the final third.

They would have fancied their chances of a first away win of the season against the bottom club but many of their stars were off colour.

It was Leicester who almost broke the deadlock in the opening period as Vicente Guaita thwarted both Ashley Barnes and Patson Daka.

Meanwhile, Palace star Eberechi Eze flashed a shot from outside the box just over the bar.

The Foxes started the better of the two teams after the break but were also guilty of fluffing their lines.

Odsonne Edouard drew a smart save out of Danny Ward, while James Maddison went close for the home side as the fixture ended goalless.

