Palace comeback ensures win over Wolves

October 18 2022

Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

Patrick Viera's side registered back-to-back home wins to rise into the Premier League top 10 places.

Cheick Doucoure was inches away from giving Palace an early goal but his rasper stuck the Wolves post.

Adama Traore's free header gave Wolverhampton the lead against the run of play just past the half-hour mark.

Wolves then hit the upright as Ruben Neves smacked the post right on the stroke of half-time.

However, Palace responded just 63 seconds after the break when Eberechi Eze nodded in an equaliser off Michael Olise's cross.

On 70 minutes, Wilfried Zaha collected Odsonne Edouard's pass and shot beyond Jose Sa for his fifth goal of the campaign and an Eagles victory.

2022/23 match reports

2022/23 results

2022/23 squad stats

Premier League table