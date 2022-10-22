Woeful Eagles downed at Everton

October 22 2022

Crystal Palace crashed to a 3-0 defeat away at Everton.

Patrick Vieira's side were second best all afternoon, lacking quality and composure.

They fell behind on 11 minutes after Calvert-Lewin robbed Luka Milivojevic and he collected a return pass in the box to flick past Marc Guehi to finish.

Anthony Gordon slotted into an empty net for 2-0 on 63 minutes after Vicente Guaita had parried Vitalii Mykolenko's effort. It was ruled out for offside but eventually overturned by VAR.

Substitute Dwight McNeil added a third in the 84th minute off Alex Iwobi's assist to cap a fine team move.

2022/23 match reports

2022/23 results

2022/23 squad stats

Premier League table