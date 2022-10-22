Woeful Eagles downed at Everton

October 22 2022
Crystal Palace crashed to a 3-0 defeat away at Everton.
Patrick Vieira's side were second best all afternoon, lacking quality and composure.
They fell behind on 11 minutes after Calvert-Lewin robbed Luka Milivojevic and he collected a return pass in the box to flick past Marc Guehi to finish.
Anthony Gordon slotted into an empty net for 2-0 on 63 minutes after Vicente Guaita had parried Vitalii Mykolenko's effort. It was ruled out for offside but eventually overturned by VAR.
Substitute Dwight McNeil added a third in the 84th minute off Alex Iwobi's assist to cap a fine team move.
Everton vs Crystal Palace - Match Thread
at 6.39am by Gribbo
PV Expectations
at 4.31am by thai-eagle
Everton vs Crystal Palace - Match Thread
at 3.14am by viveasheagle
Everton vs Crystal Palace - Match Thread
at 1.22am by Wilbraham413
Eze
at 1.09am by Wilbraham413
Everton vs Crystal Palace - Match Thread
at 1.09am by HKOwen
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2022 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.