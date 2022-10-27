Palace need to find consistency

October 27 2022

How are Crystal Palaces chances looking for the rest of their Premier League campaign? Paul Toomey explores.

If youve been following Palaces games over the last six months, youll know that its been pretty hit or miss for the Eagles lately  and that making predictions months into the future has been difficult, to say the least.

However, in this article, were going to try to do so anyway. Below, well take a look at Palaces recent ups and downs, what insiders are saying about their chances of taking home more wins in the future  and if they dont succeed, just how serious their risk of being relegated from the Premier League could be.

Whats Working for Palace  and Where Can They Improve?

To start off on a lighter note, lets take a look at what Palace do have going for them at the moment. Because despite recent setbacks, its important to remember that theyve still managed to stay in the Premier League for 10 seasons in a row now.

Furthermore, when replacing Roy Hodgson as manager in 2021, Patrick Vieira took it upon himself to shake things up tactically.

And only recently, this has resulted in standout victories like a much needed 2-1 success to Leeds United as well as the 2-1 defeat of Wolverhampton Wanderers  proving that the Eagles definitely do have it in them when they manage to keep their composure and focus their efforts.

But while praise should definitely be given to the team and Vieiras efforts, theyre still far from where they need to be, especially when it comes to consistency. So far, a few too many losses are still interspersed in what would otherwise have been a promising track record to really call Palace a safe bet.

More Consistent Wins Will Help in the Premier League

Palaces recent defeat at Goodison Park seems to have put things into perspective for several key players in the club.

After the game, Vieira himself came out and admitted to a lacking performance, citing a lack of consistency and failure to compete, thus making victory easy for Everton  saying that we let ourselves down and we got what we deserved.

Joel Ward agreed, saying: Obviously we didnt move the ball as well as we could have. We didnt control the game like we have in previous games. However, both saw the defeat as a lesson to be learned, with Ward continuing: Well analyse it, well look at it and well regroup.

Vieira also stated: One of the areas that we need to improve is how can we be more consistent in our performances. Again, today was a bad day but I will not question the attitude or the quality of the squad we have.

So, what does this mean for Palaces chances in the ongoing Premier League? Well, it depends. If the team manages to make the most of their recent teachable moments, the Eagles could still place nicely come May.

But in order for this to happen, theyll need to really work on keeping their fighting spirit and focus consistent. However, if Viera and Wards reactions are any indication, this is already in full swing.