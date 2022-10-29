Eagles in narrow win against the Saints

October 29 2022

Crystal Palace made it three home wins in a row, as a Odsonne Edouard first half goal was enough to defeat Southampton at Selhurst Park.

Patrick Vieira made just one change from the side which lost 3-0 at Everton last weekend. Jeffery Schlupp was prefered over Jordan Ayew in midfield. Despite serving a one match ban for five yellow cards Cheick Doucouré picked up a knock a day before the match and was forced to miss out for the second game running.

The Eagles did well in the first half to dictate play, and had early chances from Luka Milivojevic and Michael Olise. Milivojevic with a free kick which sailed over the bar, and Olise's effort was well saved by Gavin Bazunu in the Saints goal.

Wilfried Zaha then had a big chance after being played in brillantly by Eberechi Eze, but his shot went wide of the goal.

Eze himself also had a good shot saved, after being found by Schlupp.

Seven minutes before half time though, Palace were deservedly ahead, when Zaha robbed Southampton centre back Lyanco and found the overlapping Tyrick Mitchell who picked out Edouard to finish from close range.

Southampton switched it up in the second half, and brought on former Arsenal man Ainsley Maitland-Niles. They were close to an equaliser through Che Adams, when he was found by James Ward-Prowse, but his strike was saved by Vicente Guaita.

Stuart Armstrong also had a couple of chances on the left, but a save by Guaita and then the post came to Palace's rescue.

The Eagles were able to play out the rest of the second half, and secured a very well deserved and valuable three points.

Palace: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Olise (Riedewald, 86), Eze (Ayew, 63), Zaha, Édouard (Hughes, 75)

Southampton: Bazunu, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Salisu, Perraud (Djenepo, 74), Elyounoussi (Edozie, 74), Ward-Prowse, Diallo (Maitland-Niles, 45), S Armstrong (Mara, 86), Adams, Aribo

