Palace leave it late at the Hammers

November 6 2022

Crystal Palace secured a dramatic late winner in their first away win since April - winning 2-1 against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira was forced into a change to the starting lineup with Odsonne Édouard picking up an injury in the previous game - Jordan Ayew slotting into attack to replace him. There were also starts for Cheick Doucouré, and Nathaniel Clyne both returning from injury.

Palace started the game in brilliant fashion, dominating possession and playing some slick moves in attack. In the seventh minute Eberechi Eze had a shot which dragged just wide of the post.

Despite dominating the game, the home side went ahead in the 20th minute when Said Benrahma, wriggled free in front of goal, and his shot was too powerful for Vicente Guaita.

A few minutes before the break the game was level again, when a mistake in the West Ham defence gave the ball away to Eze who fed Wilfried Zaha and the Ivorian made no mistake from inside the box with a neat finish.

In the second half Eze had another shot on goal, but his effort took a deflection and went wide of the mark.

In the 80th minute West Ham were awarded a penalty when the referee Paul Tierney adjudged Marc Guehi had pulled down second half substitute Michail Antonio in the box, but after a VAR review and a view on the pitch side monitor Tierney decided to reverse his decision.

It was Palace though that snatched the victory with almost the last kick of the game, deep into injury time, when a counter attack found Michael Olise on the right, and his curling shot was deflected and looped over Łukasz Fabiański in the West Ham goal.

Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Doucouré (Milivojevic, 77), Schlupp, Ayew, Olise, Eze, Zaha

Subs not used: Ward, Tomkins, Mateta, Hughes, Johnstone, Ebiowei, Whitworth, Riedewald

West Ham: Fabianski, Kehrer, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek (Downes, 64), Rice, Bowen, Tolentino Coelho de Lima (Fornals, 90), Benrahma (Lanzini, 64), Scamacca (Antonio, 45)

Subs not used: Coufal, Areola, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Emerson

