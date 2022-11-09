Palace pay the penalty

November 9 2022
Crystal Palace crashed out of the Carabao Cup after a 3-2 penalty shoot-out defeat at Newcastle.
Manager Patrick Vieira made six changes to his eleven and started with a five-man defence.
Jean-Philippe Mateta went closest to scoring for the Eagles in an opening period that ended goalless.
After the break, Jordan Ayew had a decent opportunity for the Londoners, while Newcastle threatened with Chris Wood and Miguel Almiron.
The third-round tie went to a penalty shoot-out after it finished all square, but the Eagles ended up missing three spot-kicks.
Joel Ward and Will Hughes converted their penalties, but Luka Milivojevic, Mateta and Malcolm Ebiowei fluffed their ones.
Newcastle: Pope, Manquillo (Trippier, 65), Lascelles, Burn (Botman, 65), Targett, Shelvey, Longstaff (Bruno Guimaraes, 65), Joelinton (Willock, 85), Anderson (Almiron, 78), Saint-Maximin, Wood.
Not used: Karius, Schär, Lewis, Murphy.
Palace: Johnstone, Clyne, Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Milivojevic, Ayew (Ebiowei, 78), Olise (Riedewald, 78), Mateta.
Not used: Whitworth, Rodney, Balmer, Ozoh, Phillips, Gordon, Nascimento.
