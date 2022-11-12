Woeful Palace felled by Forest

November 12 2022

Crystal Palaces last game before the break for the World Cup finished with a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Patrick Vieira stuck with the same side that beat West Ham at the end of last week.

The Eagles could have been one up within 90 seconds when Wilfried Zaha broke into the box but his shot was well over the bar.

In the 16th minute the hosts had a really good chance to score themselves when Brennan Johnsons cross-shot was just too far in front for the sliding Jesse Lingard to convert.

Soon after Tyrick Mitchell was given a yellow card for bringing down Lingard just outside the box. Forests resulting free kick went well over.

Ten minutes later Palace had a penalty when Forest captain Joe Worrall wrestled Zaha to the ground inside the box.

Zaha stepped up to take the spot kick but his effort clipped the post and went wide.

In the second half Forests Johnson found space in the penalty area and his shot was parried by Vicente Guaita, and Gibbs-White was there to convert the rebound.

The assistant referee raised his flag, adjudging that Gibbs-White was offside, but after a lengthy VAR review his decision was over turned and Palace were behind.

Palace then struggled in the game - they had lots of possession but lack the killer ball to trouble Forest.

The Home side had a few chances late on to extend their lead but didnt take their chances.

Overall a disappointing result which leaves Palace in 11th place in the Premier League going into the World Cup break.

