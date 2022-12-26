Nine-man Palace thrashed by Fulham

December 26 2022

Nine-man Crystal Palace were beaten 3-0 at home to Fulham.

Palace put in a disappointing performance and a lack of discipline ultimately cost them the game.

They almost went ahead when Michael Olise fed Jordan Ayew inside the area, but his strike crashed off the bar.

However, Bobby de Cordova-Reid nodded Fulham into a deserved lead off Aleksandar Mitrovic's cross on 31 minutes.

Three minutes later, Tyrick Mitchell was shown a straight red card for a foul on Kenny Tete on the halfway line.

The match was then lost 12 minutes after the break when Tomkins, on a booking, appeared to elbow Mitrovic off the ball and was sent off.

Tim Ream converted off Mitrovic's knock-down from a corner to make it 2-0 on 71 minutes.

The goal was confirmed after referee Andy Madley checked the VAR monitor for a potential handball.

Serbian Mitrovic made it three 10 minutes from time to compound Palace's misery.

