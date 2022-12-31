Palace finish 2022 on a high

December 31 2022
Crystal Palace got back to winning ways with a 2-0 win at Bournemouth.
Marc Guehi returned from suspension to marshal the back line, with Joel Ward coming in for the banned Tyrick Mitchell.
Patrick Vieira's men had not recorded a single shot on target in their previous two matches.
However, they opened the scoring in the 19th minute after an unmarked Jordan Ayew nodded home Michael Olise's left-wing corner.
Palace increased their lead on 36 minutes when Olise's flag kick from the right side was sent to Eberechi Eze, who fired past Mark Travers from the edge of the area.
The Eagles ended up closing out for all three points to claim their first Premier League win outside of London since April.
John Textor
at 4.47pm by ASCPFC
John Textor
at 4.42pm by crystal-purley
John 'Jacko' Jackson
at 4.38pm by Brinscalleagle2
New Year, New Game - Spurs predictions
at 4.34pm by Brinscalleagle2
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - Match Thread
at 4.03pm by Living In Hope
Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - Match Thread
at 3.56pm by ASCPFC
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2022 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.