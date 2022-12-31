You are here: Home > News > Palace finish 2022 on a high
January 2 2023 5.07pm

Palace finish 2022 on a high

December 31 2022

Bournemouth 0-2 Palace

Bournemouth 0-2 Palace

Crystal Palace got back to winning ways with a 2-0 win at Bournemouth.

Marc Guehi returned from suspension to marshal the back line, with Joel Ward coming in for the banned Tyrick Mitchell.

Patrick Vieira's men had not recorded a single shot on target in their previous two matches.

However, they opened the scoring in the 19th minute after an unmarked Jordan Ayew nodded home Michael Olise's left-wing corner.

Palace increased their lead on 36 minutes when Olise's flag kick from the right side was sent to Eberechi Eze, who fired past Mark Travers from the edge of the area.

The Eagles ended up closing out for all three points to claim their first Premier League win outside of London since April.

2022/23 match reports

2022/23 results

2022/23 squad stats

Premier League table

Related Stories

Latest Headlines

Palace Talk Forum Latest

John Textor
at 4.47pm by ASCPFC

John Textor
at 4.42pm by crystal-purley

John 'Jacko' Jackson
at 4.38pm by Brinscalleagle2

New Year, New Game - Spurs predictions
at 4.34pm by Brinscalleagle2

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - Match Thread
at 4.03pm by Living In Hope

Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace - Match Thread
at 3.56pm by ASCPFC

You are here: Home > News > Palace finish 2022 on a high