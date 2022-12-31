Palace finish 2022 on a high

December 31 2022

Crystal Palace got back to winning ways with a 2-0 win at Bournemouth.

Marc Guehi returned from suspension to marshal the back line, with Joel Ward coming in for the banned Tyrick Mitchell.

Patrick Vieira's men had not recorded a single shot on target in their previous two matches.

However, they opened the scoring in the 19th minute after an unmarked Jordan Ayew nodded home Michael Olise's left-wing corner.

Palace increased their lead on 36 minutes when Olise's flag kick from the right side was sent to Eberechi Eze, who fired past Mark Travers from the edge of the area.

The Eagles ended up closing out for all three points to claim their first Premier League win outside of London since April.

2022/23 match reports

2022/23 results

2022/23 squad stats

Premier League table