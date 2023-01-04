Palace crushed by Spurs

January 4 2023

Crystal Palace were defeated 4-0 at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

In a frustrating night at Selhurst Park, Palace should have taken at least a one-goal load at half-time.

Jordan Ayew's weak effort from close range was saved by Hugo Lloris, while Joachim Andersen fired a shot inches wide.

Three minutes after the break, Spurs went in front through Harry Kane who nodded in Ivan Perisic's cross at the back post.

The England captain soon made it 2-0 on 53 minutes by driving a low strike into the bottom corner from Bryan Gil's feed.

Matt Doherty found space to score Tottenham's third goal from Son Heung-min's pass after 68 minutes.

Son then got on the score-sheet for the away team's fourth of the night four minutes later to compound Palace's misery.

2022/23 match reports

2022/23 results

2022/23 squad stats

Premier League table