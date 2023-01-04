You are here: Home > News > Palace crushed by Spurs
January 10 2023 9.47pm

Palace crushed by Spurs

January 4 2023

Palace 0-4 Spurs

Palace 0-4 Spurs

Crystal Palace were defeated 4-0 at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

In a frustrating night at Selhurst Park, Palace should have taken at least a one-goal load at half-time.

Jordan Ayew's weak effort from close range was saved by Hugo Lloris, while Joachim Andersen fired a shot inches wide.

Three minutes after the break, Spurs went in front through Harry Kane who nodded in Ivan Perisic's cross at the back post.

The England captain soon made it 2-0 on 53 minutes by driving a low strike into the bottom corner from Bryan Gil's feed.

Matt Doherty found space to score Tottenham's third goal from Son Heung-min's pass after 68 minutes.

Son then got on the score-sheet for the away team's fourth of the night four minutes later to compound Palace's misery.

2022/23 match reports

2022/23 results

2022/23 squad stats

Premier League table

Related Stories

Latest Headlines

Palace Talk Forum Latest

Forthcoming tv games?
at 8.44pm by eritheagle

Forthcoming tv games?
at 8.44pm by eritheagle

Chelsea line up
at 8.21pm by crystal-purley

Chelsea line up
at 8.13pm by Nicholas91

Chelsea line up
at 7.33pm by theorist

Forthcoming tv games?
at 7.30pm by Badger11

You are here: Home > News > Palace crushed by Spurs