Eagles crash out of cup

January 7 2023
Crystal Palace exited the FA Cup after a 2-1 loss at home to Southampton.
Palace's woeful run of form continues after gleaning just one win from their last six matches.
Odsonne Edouard had put them ahead in the 14th minute with a neat finish from Wilfried Zaha's through ball.
Moments later, Jordan Ayew should have added another but he hit the crossbar from close range.
On 37 minutes, James Ward-Prowse equalised with a free-kick that was intended as a cross but its bounce deceived Vicente Guaita.
Guaita was at fault for Southampton's second goal on 68 minutes as Adam Armstrong dispossessed him as he attempted a clearance and the Saint scored in an empty net.
