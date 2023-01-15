Palace seen off by Chelsea

January 15 2023
Crystal Palace continued their poor run of form with a 1-0 loss at Chelsea.
The Eagles have just one win in seven matches in all competitions since the resumption of the season after the World Cup.
Tyrick Mitchell and Jeffrey Schlupp forced Kepa Arrizabalaga into two saves during the opening period, but Palace offered little after the break.
Chelsea scored the only goal of the game on 64 minutes when Kai Havertz headed in Hakim Ziyech's cross.
Havertz almost got another but he nodded just wide, while Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure's long-range volley was tipped over by Kepa.
The Palace Spirit Has Gone
