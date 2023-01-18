Olise rescues a point for Palace

January 18 2023

Crystal Palace snatched a last-minute equaliser to draw 1-1 at home to Manchester United.

Michael Olise scored a stunning free-kick to give Patrick Viera's team a deserved point at Selhurst Park.

Odsonne Edouard was unlucky not to open the scoring with a rasping shot that United goalkeeper David de Gea tipped on to the crossbar.

United went ahead two minutes before the break when Bruno Fernandes netted from just inside the area from Christian Eriksen's pull-back.

De Gea pulled off another decent save in the 75th minute by fisting away Marc Guehi's header.

But he could do nothing about Olise's brilliant stoppage-time 25-yard free-kick from the right that curled in off the underside of the bar.

The result denied United a 10th successive victory and ends Palace's run of three successive defeats in all competitions.

