Palace play out home stalemate

January 21 2023
Crystal Palace versus Newcastle ended goalless at Selhurst Park.
The Eagles claimed a point against a top-four side for the second time this week but are yet to win in 2023.
Newcastle had enough chances to get the victory as they stretched their unbeaten run to a club-record 15 top-flight matches.
Joelinton three times and Callum Wilson, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak all had opportunities to score.
Palace's best chance came on 72 minutes when Jean-Philippe Mateta's shot was pushed over the bar by Nick Pope.
Boss Patrick Vieira handed 17-year-old David Ozoh his debut late on to become Palace's youngest Premier League player.
