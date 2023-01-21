You are here: Home > News > Palace play out home stalemate
January 22 2023 5.48pm

Palace play out home stalemate

January 21 2023

Palace 0-0 Newcastle

Palace 0-0 Newcastle

Crystal Palace versus Newcastle ended goalless at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles claimed a point against a top-four side for the second time this week but are yet to win in 2023.

Newcastle had enough chances to get the victory as they stretched their unbeaten run to a club-record 15 top-flight matches.

Joelinton three times and Callum Wilson, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak all had opportunities to score.

Palace's best chance came on 72 minutes when Jean-Philippe Mateta's shot was pushed over the bar by Nick Pope.

Boss Patrick Vieira handed 17-year-old David Ozoh his debut late on to become Palace's youngest Premier League player.

