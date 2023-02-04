Eagles lose at Old Trafford

February 4 2023

A goal by Jeffrey Schlupp wasn't enough for Crystal Palace as they were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United.

Palace boss Patrick Vieira had the two January transfer window signings of Sambi Lokonga and Naouirou Ahamada on the bench, but had to shuffle the starting lineup with Wilfried Zaha out injured.

Odsonne Édouard started up front on his own supported by Schlupp, Jordan Ayew, and Michael Olise.

The game started badly for the Eagles when Will Hughes was penalised for handling the ball in the penalty area, and Bruno Fernandes stroked the ball past Vicente Guaita in the resulting spot kick.

The home side doubled their lead in the second half on 62 minutes when Marcus Rashford eluded the centre back pairing of Marc Guehi and Chris Richards in the six yard box to direct the ball past Guaita.

Eight minutes later there was controversy when a strong challenge by Schlupp on Antony sparked a brawl between the teams, and after a VAR review Casemiro was shown a straight red for having both his hands around Hughes' neck.

Palace then grabbed a goal back a few minutes later when Schlupp latched onto a ball from Cheick Doucoure.

Unfortunately it wasn't enough and the game ended in defeat for the Eagles, their ninth of the season.

Take everything else away from this incident



How embarrassing is Antony? Playing dead on the floor and sprinting up 2 seconds later pic.twitter.com/k4UMS7x11s — Matchday365 - Palace (@Matchday365CPFC) February 4, 2023

