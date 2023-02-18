You are here: Home > News > Palace throw away victory
February 22 2023 11.50am

Palace throw away victory

February 18 2023

Brentford 1-1 Palace

Brentford 1-1 Palace

Crystal Palace let in a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 1-1 at Brentford.

Vitaly Janelt scored in the sixth minute of added time to maintain Brentford's 11-match unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Substitute Eberechi Eze had put Palace ahead on 69 minutes when he rose above Ethan Pinnock at the far post to nod in Michael Olise's cross.

It was his fourth goal of the season and the Eagles were heading for their first victory of the calendar year.

However, shocking game management allowed Brentford one final attack and Janelt was unmarked to head home a last-gasp leveller.

Palace have not won any of their seven Premier League outings in 2023, losing three and drawing four.

2022/23 match reports

2022/23 results

2022/23 squad stats

Premier League table

Related Stories

Latest Headlines

Palace Talk Forum Latest

Life After Zaha
at 11.50am by Dubai Eagle

Life After Zaha
at 11.03am by MrRobbo

Relegation 22/23
at 10.52am by taylors lovechild

Life After Zaha
at 10.41am by eaglesdare

Life After Zaha
at 10.28am by Sportyteacher

Views on PV
at 10.20am by ASCPFC

You are here: Home > News > Palace throw away victory