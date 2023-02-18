Palace throw away victory

February 18 2023
Crystal Palace let in a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 1-1 at Brentford.
Vitaly Janelt scored in the sixth minute of added time to maintain Brentford's 11-match unbeaten run in the Premier League.
Substitute Eberechi Eze had put Palace ahead on 69 minutes when he rose above Ethan Pinnock at the far post to nod in Michael Olise's cross.
It was his fourth goal of the season and the Eagles were heading for their first victory of the calendar year.
However, shocking game management allowed Brentford one final attack and Janelt was unmarked to head home a last-gasp leveller.
Palace have not won any of their seven Premier League outings in 2023, losing three and drawing four.
