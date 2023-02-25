Dour stalemate at Selhurst

February 25 2023
Crystal Palace drew 0-0 against Liverpool in a drab draw at Selhurst Park.
Patrick Vieira's men now have one win in 11 matches after this latest draw, which leaves them six points above the drop zone.
Both sides hit the woodwork with Liverpool's Diogo Jota first nodding against the upright from a tight angle.
Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta hit the crossbar after taking advantage of a Trent Alexander mistake.
Then Reds attacker Mohamed Salah repeated the trick with a curling effort on the same bar in the second half.
A draw was a fair result with the Eagles, who failed to make a shot on target, yet to win a Premier League game in 2023.
