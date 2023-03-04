Palace see red at Villa

March 4 2023

Ten-man Crystal Palace were defeated 1-0 away at Aston Villa.

Patrick Vieira's team are yet to win a Premier League match in 2023 and will be wary about getting sucked into a relegation fight.

Palace thought they had taken the lead after four minutes when Wilfried Zaha found the net  but a VAR check said the attacker was marginally offside.

A Joachim Andersen own goal on 27 minutes put Villa ahead after the centre half diverted a dangerous Matty Cash cross past Vicente Guaita.

The Eagles had a mountain to climb when going down to 10 men on 62 minutes after Cheick Doucoure was shown a second yellow card.

The defeat means Palace continue a streak of nine matches without a victory.

