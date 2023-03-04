Palace see red at Villa

March 4 2023
Ten-man Crystal Palace were defeated 1-0 away at Aston Villa.
Patrick Vieira's team are yet to win a Premier League match in 2023 and will be wary about getting sucked into a relegation fight.
Palace thought they had taken the lead after four minutes when Wilfried Zaha found the net but a VAR check said the attacker was marginally offside.
A Joachim Andersen own goal on 27 minutes put Villa ahead after the centre half diverted a dangerous Matty Cash cross past Vicente Guaita.
The Eagles had a mountain to climb when going down to 10 men on 62 minutes after Cheick Doucoure was shown a second yellow card.
The defeat means Palace continue a streak of nine matches without a victory.
Relegation 22/23
at 3.22am by Vaibow
Man City predictions.
at 12.07am by EagleinSF
Ok! The Jurys Out!
at 11.36pm by MatchWinner
Ok! The Jurys Out!
at 11.35pm by MatchWinner
Relegation 22/23
at 11.18pm by Willo
Relegation 22/23
at 11.08pm by Pete53
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2023 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.