Eagles downed by Seagulls

March 15 2023

Crystal Palace were unable to break their winless run, as they fell 1-0 to Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Palace boss Patrick Vieira had to give 19-year-old keeper Joe Whitworth his debut, due to a hamstring injury to Vicente Guaita.

The Eagles had a bright start to the game but failed to capitalise on their early chances, with Wilfried Zaha, Odsonne Edouard and Michael Olise all guilty of missing opportunities. The Seagulls made them pay when Solly March scored from Kaoru Mitoma's precise pass, with a clinical finish that left Whitworth with little chance.

The hosts looked the more likely team to score after taking the lead and created several more chances throughout the match.

Palace's worries continue, and this defeat only compounds their woes. The Eagles are now winless in their last 11 league games and have only scored four goals during this period.

They sit in 12th place in the table, but only three points above the relegation zone, and Vieira will have to find a solution to their attacking problems if they are to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.

Vieira will have been pleased with Whitworth's debut. The teenager, who grew up as an Eagles supporter, kept his side in the game with a string of impressive saves, including stopping Pervis Estupinan's low shot and an Alexis Mac Allister header.

Brighton's goal was a rare moment of quality in a game that was otherwise a scrappy affair. The Seagulls' defenders held firm and didn't give Palace's attack much space to operate in.

Palace's next game is next Sunday, away at league leaders Arsenal, with Vieira looking to gain vital points over his old club, in a bid to keep his job.

Palace: Whitworth, Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Sambi Lokonga, Doucouré (Eze, 45), Schlupp (Ahamada, 80), Olise (Ayew, 70), Édouard (Mateta, 79), Zaha

Brighton: Steele, Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupiñán, Groß, Caicedo, March (Webster, 90), Mac Allister (Sarmiento, 88), Mitoma (Enciso, 79), Welbeck (Ferguson, 79)

Joe Whitworth: "Tough game to lose, we needed to win. We had a few good chances but we need to take them. I'm disappointed with the goal but overall I feel good about my performance." #CPFC pic.twitter.com/VuhYcdDEWZ — Gary Taphouse (@garytaphouse) March 15, 2023

