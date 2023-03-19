Eagles are out-Gunned

March 19 2023
Managerless Crystal Palace slipped to a 4-1 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
Palace under-21s boss Paddy McCarthy took charge of the team after Patrick Vieira's sacking.
The Eagles lost Joachim Andersen to an injury in the warm-up and was replaced by James Tomkins.
They started brightly as Wilfried Zaha struck the post in the 10th minute.
However, the Gunners took the lead on 28 minutes through Gabriel Martinelli's left-footed shot.
Bukayo Saka doubled the advantage two minutes before the break with a curling effort beyond 19-year-old keeper Joe Whitworth.
In the 55th minute, Granit Xhaka got Arsenal's third with a first-time strike off Leandro Trossard's pass.
Jeffrey Schlupp pulled a goal back for Palace from close range on 63 minutes for his side's first goal in five games.
Saka then added another one in the 74th minute to complete a resounding derby victory for the hosts.
