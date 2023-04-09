Five star Palace demolish Leeds

April 9 2023

Crystal Palace produced a stunning second-half performance to come from behind and thrash Leeds 5-1 at Elland Road.

The match began with Leeds dominating possession and creating chances, with Patrick Bamford heading in his 50th goal for the club in the 21st minute. Palace were on the ropes, with Leeds threatening to run away with the game.

But just before half-time, Marc Guehi prodded in an equaliser from a set-piece to give Palace a lifeline going into the break.

What followed in the second half was a complete turnaround, with Palace transformed into an unstoppable force. Michael Olise assisted three of the next four goals, with Jordan Ayew scoring a brace (53, 77), Eberechi Eze adding another (55), and Odsonne Edouard driving in a fourth (69).

Leeds were left stunned and unable to find a response as Palace continued to dominate, with Ayew completing the rout late on when he lifted a shot over Illan Meslier.

The result puts Palace six points clear of the relegation zone and up to 12th in the Premier League table with two wins from two under returning manager Roy Hodgson.

Leeds, on the other hand, find themselves in a perilous position, just two points above the drop zone with eight games to go. Results going against them earlier in the weekend with Wolves, Bournemouth, and West Ham picking up wins.

The Eagles' incredible performance will give them a much-needed boost in their bid for Premier League survival, while Leeds will have to regroup quickly if they hope to avoid relegation.

The Palace fans will be delighted with the team's turnaround, with Ayew's brace and Eze's goal sure to be talked about for weeks to come. And with Hodgson back at the helm, the future looks bright for the Eagles.

Palace: Johnstone, Ward (Clyne, 87), Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Eze, Doucouré (Milivojevic, 80), Schlupp (McArthur, 80), Olise, Édouard (Hughes, 74), Ayew (Mateta, 80)

Leeds: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo (Kristensen, 60), McKennie, Roca, Harrison, Aaronson (Gnonto, 60), Sinisterra (Rodrigo, 60), Bamford (Rutter, 79)

3 - Aged 21 years and 118 days, Michael Olise is the youngest player in Premier League history to assist three goals from open play in a single game. Electric. pic.twitter.com/mm03M7uiCe — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 9, 2023

