April 20 2023 8.48pm

Three and easy for Eagles

April 15 2023

Southampton 0-2 Palace

Crystal Palace claimed their third straight victory with a 2-0 success at Southampton.

The win over the basement club pushed the Eagles nine points above the drop zone with 36 points.

Southampton had the better of the first half but were unable to breach the Eagles' net.

Eberechi Eze broke the deadlock in the 54th minute when he put away the rebound after Jordan Ayew's shot was parried into his path by keeper Gavin Bazunu.

Eze netted a special effort on 68 minutes by twisting away from his marker and arrowing a long-range strike into the bottom corner.

The attacker has now scored seven Premier League goals this season as Palace move closer to safety.

