Can Zaha prevent Palace's relegation?

March 31 2023

Born in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, and raised in South London, Wilfried Zaha, has been synonymous with Crystal Palace over the past decade, writes Luke Halliday.

He is considered one of the team's most important players and has been its main driving force in recent seasons.

Zaha is known for his skill, pace and goal-scoring ability. A Ivory Coast national team member, he also has a vital role off the pitch. It includes working with the Crystal Palace Foundation to help the local community and raise awareness about various social issues.

Zaha: Palace needs their hero more than ever

Zaha started his career at Crystal Palace's academy and made his first-team debut in 2009. He spent the next three seasons in the Championship, where his performance attracted the attention of Manchester United and earned him a call-up to the England national football team.

Zaha joined the Red Devils in 2013, signing a five-year contract worth £10 million. After two years of loans at Cardiff and Crystal Palace, he returned to Selhurst Park. Since then, Zaha has become the leader of the team. In 2017, he switched his international football allegiance from England to Ivory Coast.

After his loan ended, Crystal Palace made sure to keep Zaha in London. The club wanted to retain his speed and ability to outsmart defenders in one-on-one situations. Zaha is also great in tight spaces, using his agility and control to get through the defensive lines.

As his Wikipedia page states, his dribbling ability is one of his greatest strengths. He can easily pass defenders and create space not only for himself but also for his teammates.

Zaha's powerful shot and excellent finish quickly made him a fan favourite. The player can use both feet and most importantly, he is a dedicated and hard worker on-pitch. Problems in the back? Zaha is not afraid to lend a helping hand to the team's defenders.

It has been a tough season for Crystal Palace, and at one point, it seemed the team was on the edge of relegation. After a string of poor results, Patrick Vieira was fired, and Roy Hodgson once again returned to Selhurst Park. But the battle against relegation is far from over. That's why Crystal Palace needs its hero. All eyes are on Zaha, and everyone expects he will step up and save their lives.

Zaha's contribution to Palace is a decisive avoiding-relegation factor

In the current Premier League season, Zaha has scored 6 goals and made 2 assists. That's not the contribution we've gotten used to over the past seasons. Although he is still a vital squad member, Roy Hodgson will have to find a way to get a tune out of Zaha. He hasn't scored in 17 league matches, and it's clear that his poor form has impacted the team's overall performance. The years have taken a toll on him, and Zaha can no longer rely on his burst of pace.

Zaha has had a significant impact both on and off the pitch. In addition to scoring goals and creating opportunities for his teammates, he positively influences everyone in the squad. Zaha has been praised for his work ethic and willingness to help young players further develop their skills. His leadership qualities helped him become the team's captain for the 2020-2021 season.

Although Zaha's performance this season hasn't lived up to expectations, he is still the team's best goalscorer in 2022-2023. Eberechi Eze scored 5 goals, while Zaha's fellow forward Odsonne Edouard managed to hit the end on 4 occasions.

Such poor finishing is one of the reasons Crystal Palace is battling relegation. Not to mention a run of 12 games without a win, including a 4-1 defeat against Arsenal.

He is also a fan favourite at Crystal Palace, where he has spent most of his career. Zaha has a large following on social media, where he is known for his engaging personality and interactions with supporters.

Zaha's last gift before leaving in the summer?

Zaha's current Crystal Palace contract is expiring at the end of the season, with the Ivory Coast forward choosing to leave the team. After spending years at Selhurst Park, he seeks a new challenge in his prolific career. Zaha has left a striking impression in Crystal Palace's history, playing 455 games for the club in all competitions. In addition, he scored 89 goals. And by the end of the season, these numbers will surely increase.

Despite the name of his future employer still being unknown, it's clear that the 30-year-old player is looking for a top-club transfer. He meets all the necessary criteria, having a strong mentality, fantastic scoring ability, leadership skills, and off-pitch charisma.

Zaha has been linked with a move to AC Milan. But he could end up staying in London. As Daily Mail revealed earlier, both Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing him on a free transfer.

Before leaving the club at the end of the season, Zaha could offer his help and assist in the team's relegation battle.

There are eight games to be played, and each one could be decisive. Fans need him; they need his goal-scoring skills to overturn their recent bad luck and secure their place in the Premier League.

Helping the team that made him famous and winning the relegation battle would be the perfect way of saying goodbye to Crystal Palace and its fans. There's no doubt he'll rise to the challenge and show what he is made of.