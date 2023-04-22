Eagles held by struggling Everton

April 22 2023
Crystal Palace inched closer to Premier League safety with a goalless draw against Everton.
Everton had to play the final 10 minutes with a man down when Mason Holgate was sent off after getting a second yellow card.
The first half's best opportunity came from the away side when Sam Johnstone made a decent save to push out Alex Iwobi's effort.
After the break, Eberechi Eze dinked the ball over Everton keeper Jordan Pickford and into the net but he was ruled to be offside.
The Toffees held on for a point despite Holgate's sending off after the defender clipped Jordan Ayew's heels.
Roy Hodgson's team move on to 37 points, nine points clear of the drop zone with just six matches of the season left.
Wolves Matchthread
at 6.56pm by Nicholas91
Wolves Matchthread
at 6.56pm by steeleye20
Wolves Matchthread
at 6.55pm by taylors lovechild
Wolves Matchthread
at 6.53pm by ASCPFC
Wolves Matchthread
at 6.51pm by Nicholas91
Wolves Matchthread
at 6.44pm by silvertop
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2023 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.