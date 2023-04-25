Eagles' good run is halted

April 25 2023

Crystal Palace's unbeaten run came to end after a 2-0 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Palace were defeated for the first time since mid-March after three wins and a draw from interim manger Roy Hodgson's four matches in charge.

They fell behind after just three minutes when Ruben Neves' corner hit the knee of defender Joachim Andersen and went in off the crossbar.

The Eagles dominated the second half and an Eberechi Eze dipping left-foot pushed over by keeper Jose Sa was their best effort.

However, Ruben Neves' stoppage-time penalty gave Wolves maximum points after goalkeeper Sam Johnstone brought down Pedro Neto as he tried to make amends for his own poor touch.

Palace remain in 12th place, one place above Wolves, and nine points clear of the relegation zone.

2022/23 match reports

2022/23 results

2022/23 squad stats

Premier League table