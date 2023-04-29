Eagles edge seven goal thriller

April 29 2023

Crystal Palace secure a 4-3 victory against West Ham United at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles secured a vital win over West Ham in a nail-biting seven-goal thriller that had everything. Palace have now reached the magical 40-point mark that guarantees their Premier League status for next season, leaving the Hammers in deep relegation trouble.

After a 15-minute delay due to turnstile issues, the match exploded into life with West Ham taking an early lead thanks to Tomas Soucek's goal. However, Palace quickly took control, scoring three goals in just 15 minutes, with Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha, and Jeffrey Schlupp finding the back of the net. The Hammers managed to pull one back before the break through Michail Antonio's header, but Palace remained in control.

The second half saw more drama as Palace were awarded a controversial penalty, which Eberechi Eze converted to restore their two-goal lead. However, West Ham refused to give up, scoring a scrappy third goal from another set-piece, but it was not enough to get them back in the game.

Hodgson's side displayed an energetic and fluid attacking performance, led by captain Zaha's return from injury. The Palace front line, including Olise, Eze, Ayew, and Schlupp, put on an impressive show for the home crowd, keeping the pressure on the Hammers throughout the game.

The victory takes Palace 11 points clear of the relegation zone and ensures their Premier League status for next season, a remarkable achievement for the 75-year-old Hodgson, who has now won four out of six games since returning as manager.

Palace: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Eze, Doucouré (Milivojevic, 90), Schlupp, Olise, Ayew, Zaha (Édouard, 84)

West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma (Ogbonna, 19), Aguerd, Emerson (Cresswell, 45), Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lucas Paquetá (Ings, 69), Fornals (Benrahma, 45), Antonio (Cornet, 89)

