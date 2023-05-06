Eagles suffer narrow loss

May 6 2023

Crystal Palace were defeated 1-0 in a London derby at Tottenham Hotspur.

After hitting four goals against West Ham last time out, Roy Hodgson's men drew a blank in North London.

The Eagles had decent spells of play but struggled to create clear-cut chances and managed two shots on target.

The hosts were that impressive but the clinical Harry Kane scored the only goal of the game in first-half stoppage time.

Kane headed in Pedro Porro's cross at the far post and in doing so, became the second-highest goalscorer in Premier League history.

Before that, Cristian Romero's near-post header had cannoned off the Palace crossbar.

It was just Hodgson's second loss in seven games since returning to the dugout, and the Eagles lie 12th in the table.

