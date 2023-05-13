Eze at the double!

May 13 2023

Crystal Palace comfortably beat Bournemouth 2-0 courtesy of an Eberechi Eze brace.

The Eagles earned a comfortable win over Bournemouth, as Eze scored twice, one in each half of the match.

The midfielder's first goal came just before half-time, slamming the ball home from close range after brilliant wing play by Wilfried Zaha. He then scored an even better goal in the second half, curling the ball into the top corner from Michael Olise's excellent pass. Eze has now scored ten goals in the Premier League this season, six of which have come under Roy Hodgson's stewardship.

Joachim Andersen was lucky to avoid a red card for a punch to Jefferson Lerma's face. The incident was missed by the officials but was subsequently checked by VAR, which did not give a red card, much to the fury of Bournemouth's manager, Gary O'Neil.

Palace's defenders were solid and limited the Cherries' chances, with the team's attackers causing problems throughout the match. Zaha and Olise were particularly effective on the wings, providing the Palace midfield with plenty of opportunities.

Zaha's injury, however, was a concern for Palace. The winger left the field in the second half with a suspected hamstring injury, which could be his final appearance for the club. His contract is set to expire this summer, and Palace fans gave him a standing ovation as he left the pitch.

Palace's victory ensured they completed the double over Bournemouth this season, having won 2-0 at Vitality Stadium on 31 December. That proved to be the team's final win under Patrick Vieira, who was sacked after a run of poor form. Hodgson has since turned things around, with the team winning five of their last eight games.

The Eagles' future is uncertain, as Hodgson's contract expires at the end of the season. The team will be hoping to build on their recent run of form, but it remains to be seen who will be in charge next season.

In conclusion, this was a solid win for Palace, as Eze's two goals secured the points. The team's attack was impressive, and their defence was solid, limiting Bournemouth's chances. However, Zaha's injury will be a concern, and his potential departure could be a blow to the team.

Palace: Johnstone, Ward, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Eze, Doucouré (McArthur, 81), Hughes (Riedewald, 77), Olise, Ayew, Zaha (Édouard, 51)

Bournemouth: Neto, Mepham, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Viña (A Smith, 60), Lerma, Rothwell (L Cook, 81), Ouattara (Anthony, 73), Billing (Brooks, 60), Christie (Moore, 60), Solanke

