Hodgson leads Palace to solid finish

May 28 2023

Crystal Palace ended their campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Nottingham Forest.

Forest had sealed their Premier League status last week and were content to sit back as Palace dominated early on.

They struck the first goal with a swift break through striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who latched onto Morgan Gibbs-White's perfect through ball, and he fired home on 31 minutes.

The Eagles got a deserved equaliser after 66 minutes when Will Hughes headed in from Michael Olise's cross for his first Palace goal.

A draw was enough to give Roy Hodgson's side an 11th-place finish after Chelsea were held by Newcastle.

The former England manager completed the job of steering Palace away from relegation danger to a midtable position.

