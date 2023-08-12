You are here: Home > News > Palace are off to a flyer
August 18 2023 9.24am

Palace are off to a flyer

August 12 2023

Sheffield Utd 0-1 Palace

Sheffield Utd 0-1 Palace

Crystal Palace got their 2023/24 season off to a winning start with a 1-0 victory at Sheffield United.

Odsonne Edouard scored after the break for his only third goal in 24 league games for Palace.

United's William Osula went close for the Premier League newcomers with a curler just past the upright.

Jordan Ayew headed into the Blades net after Joachim Andersen's pile-driver was pushed out by Wes Wes Foderingham but he was deemed offside.

Four minutes after half-time, the Eagles took the lead when Edouard tapped in Ayew's right-wing cross from close range.

The French forward had a later effort chalked out for offside, while Foderingham made a superb stop to keep out Andersen's header.

Palace gleaned a vital win three days after manager Roy Hodgson celebrated his 76th birthday.

Sheffield Utd: Foderingham, Baldock, Lowe (Larouci 80), Basham (Souza 80), Traore, Egan, Ahmedhodzic, Norwood, Robinson (Slimane 80), Osborn, Osula.

Not used: Davies, Trusty, Marsh, Brooks, Seriki, Hackford.

Palace: Johnstone, Ward, Guéhi (Tomkins 89), Andersen, Mitchell, Doucoure, Lerma, Ayew, Eze, Schlupp, Edouard.

Not used: Matthews, Clyne, Richards, Riedewald, Ahamada, Mateta, Rak-Sakyi, Gordon.

Latest Headlines

Palace Talk Forum Latest

Olise Signs a New Contract
at 9.09am by eagleman13

Olise Signs a New Contract
at 9.05am by MabbsWasKing

Eze
at 8.54am by Palace Old Geezer

Olise Signs a New Contract
at 8.45am by PatrickA

Olise Signs a New Contract
at 8.44am by Wisbech Eagle

Eze
at 8.41am by JRW2

You are here: Home > News > Palace are off to a flyer