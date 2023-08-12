Palace are off to a flyer

August 12 2023

Crystal Palace got their 2023/24 season off to a winning start with a 1-0 victory at Sheffield United.

Odsonne Edouard scored after the break for his only third goal in 24 league games for Palace.

United's William Osula went close for the Premier League newcomers with a curler just past the upright.

Jordan Ayew headed into the Blades net after Joachim Andersen's pile-driver was pushed out by Wes Wes Foderingham but he was deemed offside.

Four minutes after half-time, the Eagles took the lead when Edouard tapped in Ayew's right-wing cross from close range.

The French forward had a later effort chalked out for offside, while Foderingham made a superb stop to keep out Andersen's header.

Palace gleaned a vital win three days after manager Roy Hodgson celebrated his 76th birthday.

Sheffield Utd: Foderingham, Baldock, Lowe (Larouci 80), Basham (Souza 80), Traore, Egan, Ahmedhodzic, Norwood, Robinson (Slimane 80), Osborn, Osula.

Not used: Davies, Trusty, Marsh, Brooks, Seriki, Hackford.

Palace: Johnstone, Ward, Guéhi (Tomkins 89), Andersen, Mitchell, Doucoure, Lerma, Ayew, Eze, Schlupp, Edouard.

Not used: Matthews, Clyne, Richards, Riedewald, Ahamada, Mateta, Rak-Sakyi, Gordon.