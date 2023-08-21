Eagles pay the penalty

August 21 2023

Crystal Palace lost their first game of the new season with a 1-0 reverse at home to Arsenal.

A second-half penalty from Martin Odegaard gave 10-man Arsenal a hard-earned win at Selhurst Park.

The away side went close to taking the lead early on when Eddie Nketiah prodded a shot onto the post and then chipping an effort off target.

They got their breakthrough eight minutes after the interval with a spot-kick from captain Odegaard.

Palace keeper Sam Johnstone had hauled down Nketiah after Gabriel Martinelli's quickly taken free-kick caught the Eagles' defence napping.

Gunners left-back Takehiro Tomiyasu was shown a red card on 67 minutes for two yellow cards. The first was for time-wasting and he got a second one for a pull on Jordan Ayew.

Tyrick Mitchell blazed over the bar in stoppage time as Palace failed to capitalise on the extra man advantage.

Palace: Johnstone, Ward (Rak-Sakyi, 83), Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Doucoure, Lerma, Ayew, Eze, Schlupp (Ahamada, 74), Edouard.

Not used: Matthews, Clyne, Tomkins, Richards, Riedewald, Gordon.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Partey, White, Saliba, Tomiyasu, Rice, Havertz (Gabriel, 70), Odegaard (Kiwior, 90), Saka (Zinchenko, 90) Martinelli, Nketiah (Jorginho, 78).

Not used: Raya, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Vieira, Trossard.

